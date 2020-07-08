Marie Corcoran (Galetto)
Marie Corcoran (Galetto) age 90 passed away on July 7, 2020. Marie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a lifetime resident of Vineland. She is survived by her devoted and loved daughters, Colleen and husband John Vogel of Bedminster, NJ and Maureen Corcoran of Basking Ridge, NJ, her adored grandchildren, Erin Vogel, Caitlin Connors (Brian), Ashley Simone (Andrew) and Aidan Vogel, and great-grandchildren, Arianna and Noah Simone and William Connors. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Carol Cassisi and much loved nieces and nephews. Marie was predeceased by her husband Michael Corcoran in 2015, her parents Louis and Columbina Galetto, her brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Enes Galetto, her brother and sister-in-law, Louis and Doris Galetto and her godchild, Sister M. Pierre Galetto DM. In addition, she was predeceased by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joseph P. Cassisi and Dolorita "Dolly" Cassisi.
Marie graduated from Vineland High School in 1947 where she served as Class Secretary. She worked for 45 years as a legal secretary with Joseph Adamo, Esq. and the Law Firm of Adamo, Pagliughi, LaBoy & Tonetta. Above all, she had a passion for her family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Liturgy with her nephew Father Paul Galetto officiating at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Isidore's Church, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland on Friday, July 10 at 11 o'clock. A visitation hour for friends and family will be held at Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E Landis Avenue, Vineland from 9:30 to 10:30 on Friday. The interment will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery following the Liturgy.
Face coverings must be worn and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's name to Christ the Good Shepherd Parish or the charity of one's choice
.
Condolences may be shared at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.