Marie Cummings
Millville - Marie Cummings, age 81 of Millville, passed way Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Born in Philadelphia, she was a long-time resident of Millville. She enjoyed traveling with her friends to Ireland and Paris and was a member of the Irish Club. Marie liked the challenge of a good crossword puzzle and enjoyed regular puzzles as well.
Marie was predeceased by her brother, Leonard Fiore and sister, Antoinette Krikorian. She is survived by 3 sons, Santi Italiano and his wife Michelle, Paul Italiano and his wife Tracy, and Steven Italiano; 3 nephews, Ralph Fiore, Mike and Greg Krikorian; 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and her furry companions, Tiger and Tabby.
A private viewing and service for the family was held at Barr Funeral Home in Millville.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.