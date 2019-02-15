|
Marie Doyle
Vineland - Marie C. Doyle, 94, of Vineland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Royal Suites Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Galloway, NJ, following a brief illness. Marie was born in Camden, NJ and was raised in Buena Borough, where she attended Buena Public Schools. She graduated from Vineland High School and Glassboro State College (now Rowan University). Marie's career as an elementary teacher spanned a period of 33 years. She taught 4 years with the Buena Regional School District. Then, transferred to the Vineland Public School District where she taught an additional 29 years .In addition to her teaching career, Marie also got involved in local politics with the City of Vineland. She was an alternate member of the Planning Board. This led to her interest in being a member of the City Council. Marie was the FIRST WOMAN EVER ELECTED to Vineland City Council, serving from 1980-1984. She was a member of the National Education Association, the New Jersey Education Association, the Cumberland County Association for Retired Educators, as well as Sacred Heart Church, where she served on the Parish Council from 1988-1990. After retiring, Marie worked briefly for Drs. S & L Rosenstein. She was also involved with the Tiny Tim Fund, Bishop McCarthy Residence Auxilliary and the Arthritis Foundation. She is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Joan P. & Lawrence Ricci Jr. of Buena Borough and Sharon & Scott Fritz of Lucerne Valley, CA; grandchildren, Lauren Ricci, Christopher Ricci; Edward McBride, Sean McBride and his wife Emilie, Patti Pearson and her husband Camron; two great-granddaughters, Evelyn Pearson and Leia McBride; nephews and their wives, Carl & Josephine Shultz, Barry & Danette Gruccio, Russell & Rita Cipolla and several grand nieces and grand nephews. Marie was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Doyle; parents, Frank & Felice Cipolla; infant grandson Lawrence Ricci III, sisters & brothers-in-law, Lena & Joseph Shultz and Ida & John Gruccio; and her brother, Domenic Cipolla. A church visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 9:30am to 11:30am followed by a funeral mass at 11:45am from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Sacred Heart, 1010 East Landis Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations: in memory of Marie may be made to: Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Blvd., P. O. Box 6000, Boys Town, NE 68010 or , P. O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2019