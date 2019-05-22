|
Marie E. Scull
Millville - Marie E. Scull, 91, of Millville, died on Sunday (5/19/2019) at the Inspira Medical Center of Vineland after a very brief illness. Born in Millville, Mrs. Scull was a lifelong resident.
Prior to retirement, Marie worked for Prudential, as a claims adjuster for over 30 years. She also was a member of the 4th United Methodist Church in Millville.
She is survived by: son, Barry C. Scull and wife Llewellyn; niece, Valerie Piper and husband Joe; grandson, Craig Scull and wife Elena; great-granddaughter, Ziana Scull; step-grandson, Chris O'Neill; Marie was pre-deceased by her husband, Floyd R. Scull and her son, Terry L. Scull and sister Jean Reeves Cox.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, May 24th at 11am in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home. Committal will be private. Relatives and friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 10am until 11am. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution remembering Mom to , Meal on Wheels or the church of your choice.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 22, 2019