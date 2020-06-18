Marie E. Tierno
Marie E. Tierno

Fortescue - Marie E. Tierno (nee Hogan), 77, of Fortescue, NJ passed away on Wednesday morning June 17, 2020 at the Burlington Woods Center, Burlington, NJ. Marie was born & raised in Millville and was a longtime area resident. She was the daughter of the late Clara (Cote) & Michael Hogan. She was pre deceased by her husband Pat Tierno.

Marie was a homemaker and a fulltime wife, mother & grandmother. She enjoyed the time she spent at her summer home in Fortescue.

Marie is survived by her children; Valda Rowe, Robin Ricci, Stephanie Aaron

Step-Daughter, Lori Graves, 8 Grandchildren as well as several nieces & nephews

A public graveside funeral service will be conducted at the 12:30 PM on Friday June 19th at the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, 741 E. Walnut Rd., Vineland, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
