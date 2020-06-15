Marie G. Miller
Millville - Marie G. Miller, nee Smith, age 103 passed on June 11, 2020, at her residence from complications of a stroke.
Marie was born in Camden, NJ, on November 10, 1916 to Bernard F. Smith and Barbara Bray Smith. She lived most of her life in Lindenwold, NJ, where she raised her family.
In 1976, she and her husband Jacob P. Miller moved to Barefoot Bay, Florida where she was an active member of the Sebastian VFW Post 10210 Women's Auxiliary.
She also enjoyed volunteering at the Sebastian Hospital, playing golf, bingo and painting. She returned to New Jersey in 1992, after the passing of her husband.
She has also resided in Voorhees, West Berlin and for the last eight years in Millville.
Her beloved family includes a son, Wallace P. Miller (Kathleen) of Egg Harbor City, NJ; three daughters Marie Hahn (Raymond) of Millville; Jacquelyn Alderman (David) of Bridgeton; and Colleen Longfellow (Richard) of Ruther Glen, Virginia. Marie was a proud grandmother of eight: Robin Babillis, Lauren Rizzo, Kurt Miller, Erik Miller, Megan Fraser, Stephen Alderman, Ryan Longfellow and Katey Ohlsson. Great grandmother of ten and great great grandmother of two. Marie is also survived by two nieces, Carolyn Niesner and Janice Simon and two nephews, Bernard R. and Robert W. Smith. Marie was predeceased by her parents; her mother's death occurred during the Flu Pandemic of 1918, a brother Bernard W. Smith (Ruth) and a sister in law Helen Wolhfarth (Henry).
A memorial service will be held later at Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad St., Millville, NJ.
Memorial donations may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Marie G. Miller may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.