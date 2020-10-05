1/
Marie L. Tasso
Marie L. Tasso

Vineland - Marie L. Tasso (nee Solazzo), 91, of Vineland, NJ expired on Friday afternoon October 2, 2020 at home where she had been under the care of family & hospice. Marie was the last surviving of 9 children born to the late Rosalie (Fiorie) & Dominick Solazzo. She was also pre deceased by her husband Eugene R. "Gene" Tasso and grandson Eugene A. Tasso.

Marie was employed as a telephone operator at Venice Maid and retired from the Newcomb Medical Center where she was employed for many years.

Marie is survived by her son & daughter in-law; Bruce & Ceil Tasso as well as several nieces & nephews.

Private funeral services will be conducted with burial in the St. Mary's R.C. Cemetery, East Vineland, NJ.






Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
