Marie L. Tasso
Vineland - Marie L. Tasso (nee Solazzo), 91, of Vineland, NJ expired on Friday afternoon October 2, 2020 at home where she had been under the care of family & hospice. Marie was the last surviving of 9 children born to the late Rosalie (Fiorie) & Dominick Solazzo. She was also pre deceased by her husband Eugene R. "Gene" Tasso and grandson Eugene A. Tasso.
Marie was employed as a telephone operator at Venice Maid and retired from the Newcomb Medical Center where she was employed for many years.
Marie is survived by her son & daughter in-law; Bruce & Ceil Tasso as well as several nieces & nephews.
Private funeral services will be conducted with burial in the St. Mary's R.C. Cemetery, East Vineland, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com