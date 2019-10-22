|
Marie Martini
Vineland - Marie "Nina" Rita (Lopergolo) Martini, 90, of Vineland, passed away Saturday, October 19, at Bishop McCarthy Center. She was born in 1929 to the late Michael Sr. and Millie (Dauito) Lopergolo. Raised primarily in Philadelphia, Marie graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Vineland. She was known by many for her pleasant interaction with customers at Vineland's former Martini Shoes store, owned and managed by her husband Harry and his family. Prior to working at the Landis Avenue store, Marie worked for a local clothing factory. In addition to her parents and her husband Harry J. Martini, she was also predeceased by two brothers Frank and Michael, Jr. and sister Dolores Lopergolo. She is survived by her sister, Loretta Pannullo and sister-in-law Donna Lopergolo, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. There will be a private visitation, mass and burial. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Marie may be made to: St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or Love Through Laces, 1045 Anthony Drive, Vineland, N.J., 08360 (a local charity providing shoes to needy children also found on PayPal.) To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019