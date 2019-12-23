|
Marie Petrini
Buena - Marie Petrini, 88, born January 21, 1931, passed away peacefully at home, on December 21, 2019. Marie was a lifelong resident of the Richland. She was the daughter of Matthew Travaglio and Victoria (Romanini) Satiri. Marie married Joseph R. Petrini in 1948 and was happily married for 36 years until Joseph passed away in 1984. Together they raised four children, Elaine, June, Debbie and Robert. Marie worked for the Richland Glass Company for 43 years, until she retired at age 78. She enjoyed reading, crocheting beautiful blankets, gardening and cooking. One of Marie's fondest memories were her days as a child, tap dancing on the Steel Pier in Atlantic City. During earlier years, Marie and Joe's home in Richland was a gathering place where you could always find a house full of family and friends enjoying Marie's delicious food, and Joe's homemade wine. Marie was known for her smile and her ability to feed a house full of people, with no advanced notice. Marie loved seeing and spending time with her children and grandchildren, and if there was a baby in the house, you could be sure they were in Marie's arms being hugged, kissed, and told how beautiful they were. Following Joe's death, Marie moved from their home in Richland to Cranberry Run where she lived the remainder of her years, spending time with family and her sister, Phyllis DeRossi. Marie was predeceased by her parents; her husband Joseph Petrini; son-in-law Philip Mazzoni, and grandchild, Baby Boy Mazzoni. Marie is survived by her four children, Elaine Renart (Kurt), of Buena, NJ, June Mazzoni (Phil), of Vineland, NJ, Debbie Woolf (Frank), Proctor, VT, and Robert Petrini (Cathy), Proctor, VT. Also surviving are nine grandchildren; Cindy Callari (Dan), Valentina DiPrimo (Keith), Stephanie Engle (Matt), Jeffrey Mazzoni (Colleen), Matthew Mazzoni (Kate), Joe Woolf (Morgan), Lori Woolf Coffman, Jacob Petrini, Ryan Petrini; 13 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren, as well as her sister, Phyllis DeRossi. Marie is also survived by her brother in law, John Petrini and sisters in law, Jean and Margaret Petrini and many nieces and nephews. A church visitation will be held on Saturday from 8:45am to 10:45am followed by a funeral mass at 11am from Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of St. Michael, 504 West Avenue, Minotola. Interment will follow in St Mary's Cemetery- Vineland, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Marie may be made to: Angelic Hospice, 1050 Mantua Pike, F1, Wenonah, NJ, 08090. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019