Marie Rose Franzoi
Vineland - Marie Rose Franzoi (Rosicato) 93 of Vineland, NJ, passed away on March 28, 2020 Vineland, NJ. Funeral services and internment will be private for the family. A celebration of Marie's life will be held at a later date.
Marie was born in Vineland to Nicholas and Mary Rosicato (Onorato) on February 12, 1927. She attended Vineland High School. Marie's favorite role was that of a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, was an amazing cook and enjoyed sharing her wonderful food with family and friends.
Marie is survived by her children Arlene Chasse, Vineland; Kathleen Franzoi, Vineland; Linda Foster (Gus), Vineland; grandchildren Christopher Foster (Erin) of Long Beach, Ca; Lauren Foster (Marc Campana) of Philadelphia; Scott Foster (Alicia Elwell) of Philadelphia; Great-granddaughter, Samantha (Sammy) Marie Foster of Long Beach, CA); Sister, Mildred (Millie) Beu (Tony Vail) of Vineland; Sister Elaine (Richard) Piccioni, of Vineland; Brother-in-Law Jean (Dorothy) Franzoi of Huntersville, NC; Sister-in-Law Grace Franzoi, Nieces Judy (Tim) Hill, Cindy (Mike) Anderson, Susan Franzoi, Bari (Sanford) Roman, Nephews Rudy Beu IV (Laura); Francis (Buddy) Beu (Audrey DelRossi); Eric (Charlene) Franzoi, Adolph (Lisa) Franzoi; "Daughters" Debbi (Dennis) Yavorsky, and Kathy Derr Franks, and many great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Francis (Bud) Franzoi; her Mother, Mary Rosicato (Onorato); Father, Nicholas Rosicato; Brother, Nicholas Rosicato; Son-in Law Robert Chasse; Bother-in-Law Adolph Franzoi; Sister-in-Law Wilma Franzoi (Sooy); Brother-in Law, Rudolph Beu III and Brother-in-Law Earl (Bob) Crispin.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Christ the Good Shepherd Parish-Church of St. Isidore or South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter through her personal memorial page at www.inmemof.org/marie-franzoi. To email condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020