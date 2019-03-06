Services
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Refuge Missionary FBH Church
S.Pine St.
Rosenhayn, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heavensway Beth-Shan Baptist Church
1029 E. Landis Ave.
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Refuge Missionary FBH Church
S.Pine St.
Rosenhayn, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Oak Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie S. Evans

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie S. Evans Obituary
Marie S. Evans

Vineland - Marie S. Evans "Ms. Doll" age 95 of Vineland went home to be with the Lord on February 27, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Elloree, SC to Anna (Cheeseboro) and Phillip Smith. Coming from NY, she has been a resident of the area since 1954.

She was a Production Line Worker for Kimble Glass in Vineland, retiring in 1986 and a member of Refuge Missionary FBH Church where she was Deaconess, Sunday School Teacher and Treasurer.

She was predeceased by her husband Jessie Evans; children, Eddie Smith, Harold Evans and Pearline Thompson; sister, Wilhelmina Buckmon.

She is survived by her son, Larry Evans and daughter, Mamie Lee Evans-Cox; and a host grandchildren, family and friends.

Viewing will be held 6pm-8pm Friday, March 8th at Refuge Missionary FBH Church, S.Pine St., Rosenhayn and 9am-11am, Saturday, March 9th at Heavensway Beth-Shan Baptist Church, 1029 E. Landis Ave., Vineland with service at 11am. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.