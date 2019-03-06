|
Marie S. Evans
Vineland - Marie S. Evans "Ms. Doll" age 95 of Vineland went home to be with the Lord on February 27, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Elloree, SC to Anna (Cheeseboro) and Phillip Smith. Coming from NY, she has been a resident of the area since 1954.
She was a Production Line Worker for Kimble Glass in Vineland, retiring in 1986 and a member of Refuge Missionary FBH Church where she was Deaconess, Sunday School Teacher and Treasurer.
She was predeceased by her husband Jessie Evans; children, Eddie Smith, Harold Evans and Pearline Thompson; sister, Wilhelmina Buckmon.
She is survived by her son, Larry Evans and daughter, Mamie Lee Evans-Cox; and a host grandchildren, family and friends.
Viewing will be held 6pm-8pm Friday, March 8th at Refuge Missionary FBH Church, S.Pine St., Rosenhayn and 9am-11am, Saturday, March 9th at Heavensway Beth-Shan Baptist Church, 1029 E. Landis Ave., Vineland with service at 11am. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 6, 2019