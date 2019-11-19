|
Marie Tomasso
Vineland - Marie Tomasso, 91 of Vineland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was a lifelong resident of the Vineland area and a graduate of Vineland High School.
Marie loved playing cards, doing crafts, gardening, and being with her family. She was one of the original members of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Vineland.
She is predeceased by her parents, Anthony Yore and Lena (Tamanini); sister, Rosalie Giordano (Yore); brother, Anthony Yore and son-in-law, David Allen.
Marie is survived by three children; Sandy Alan, Debbie Diorio and husband Joey, and Phillip Tomasso all of Vineland; six grandchildren; Lisa and Stephanie Geraci, Johnny and Crystal Diorio, Brandon and Doreen Tomasso; nine great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren; her sister, Antonette Panzino (Yore) and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10am to 10:45am followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 11am at Saint Padre Pio Parish, Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 4680 Dante Ave., Vineland. Entombment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Vineland. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave. Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019