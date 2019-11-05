|
Marie V. Scott
Weehawken - Marie Victoria (Anderson) Scott passed away on Saturday November 2, 2019. She was born December 26, 1922 in Weehawken, NJ the daughter of William and Matilda Anderson. She moved to Brooklyn, N.Y when she was in the 8th grade. She finished high school and college while in New York. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for many years. She married Harry C. Scott in August 1945. They enjoyed traveling and saw all of the United States except Alaska and Hawaii. They also saw some countries in Europe. When her husband retired in 1969 they moved to Gettysburg, PA to live in the family home and long with his sister operated the a tourist home called the "Homestead" for about twenty years. Then the Homestead was sold to his niece and Marie and her husband moved to Vineland, N.J. and two years later in 1989 her husband died. Marie had resided with her aunt and uncle, Steve and Martha Labriola in Minotola most summers when she was growing up. She is a life member of the Order of the Eastern Star and also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Daughters of Union Veterans. Marie liked to be active. She called Bingo at the clubhouse for the residents where she lived. She also participated in other activities. She liked to ride her bike, play scrabble and make her own greeting cards on her computer. She also enjoyed playing her organ. She is survived by her godchild, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private graveside funeral service will be conducted in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg, PA. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019