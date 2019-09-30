Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marietta Voorhees
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marietta Voorhees

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marietta Voorhees Obituary
Marietta Voorhees

Vineland - Marietta Voorhees, 86, of Vineland, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland.

Born in Vineland, she was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School. Marietta worked as a receptionist for 14 years for Progresso Foods and had previously worked at Comar Glass for 20 years.

Marietta loved spending time with her family and enjoyed shopping on QVC and taking trips to the casinos.

She is predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Louise (Gerone) Maniscalco and her daughter, Lisa Cochran.

Marietta is survived by her two sons, James Voorhees of Vineland and Chuck Voorhees and his wife Kwan of Hawaii; former husband, Charles Voorhees, Jr. of Somers Point; and two grandchildren of Hawaii.

Family and friends will be received on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm at the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marietta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now