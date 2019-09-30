|
|
Marietta Voorhees
Vineland - Marietta Voorhees, 86, of Vineland, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland.
Born in Vineland, she was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School. Marietta worked as a receptionist for 14 years for Progresso Foods and had previously worked at Comar Glass for 20 years.
Marietta loved spending time with her family and enjoyed shopping on QVC and taking trips to the casinos.
She is predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Louise (Gerone) Maniscalco and her daughter, Lisa Cochran.
Marietta is survived by her two sons, James Voorhees of Vineland and Chuck Voorhees and his wife Kwan of Hawaii; former husband, Charles Voorhees, Jr. of Somers Point; and two grandchildren of Hawaii.
Family and friends will be received on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm at the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 30, 2019