Marilyn E. Colon
Vineland -
Marilyn E. Colon (Hernandez) Age 62 Passed away March 21, 2019 at her home under hospice care. Marilyn was born in Bronx N.Y., and resident of Vineland for 50 years. Marilyn graduated Vineland High School, class of 1975. She was employed for Bally's Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City for 15 years before her employment with Lincoln Specialty Care Center for 5 years. Marilyn enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and being around family. She also enjoyed listening and dancing to Salsa. She is survived by her mother Carmen S. Hernandez and predeceased by father Ramon Hernandez. She is survived by her long time companion Rafael Morales of Vineland, her son Raymond F. Colon and his wife Annita, and daughter Jaselyn Colon. Also surviving are her sisters Jarry Morales and her husband Alan of Coopersburg, P.A, Elizabeth Rodrigues and her husband Wilfredo of Vineland and her aunt Rita Ruiz. Her beloved grandchildren Bryanna Diaz, Edward Sauro Jr, Brandon Colon, Ariana Colon, Samantha Rodriguez, Alex Rodriguez, great grandson Brayden Sauro, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Francisco Colon Jr.
A funeral home visitation will be held on Wednesday March 27, 2019 from 9 to 11am at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, followed by a funeral service beginning at 11am. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360 To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 25, 2019