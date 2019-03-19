|
|
Marilyn F. Goldstine
Millville - Marilyn F. Goldstine (Bump), age 71 of Millville, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday morning March 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous one year battle with cancer.
Born in Bridgeton and raised in Cedarville to the late Fred and Claire (Uhland) Bump, Marilyn moved to Millville at age 13, and was a lifelong resident.
Marilyn graduated from Millville High School, Class of 1966 and then married her loving husband, Richard, and together they shared over 52 years of marriage. Marilyn was a wonderful homemaker and lovingly stayed at home and raised her three daughters with pride. Once they were old enough, Marilyn attended Glassboro State College and earned her B.A. in Education, graduating in the Class of 1990.
Marilyn greatly enjoyed teaching high school special education English for over 20 years at Millville Senior High School before retiring in 2012. She loved all of her students and had many fond memories of a very fulfilling and happy career at Millville High School.
Marilyn was an active member of the Millville Woman's Club, where she enjoyed being a part of the Woman's Chorus and the Book Discussion Club. She was a lifetime member with her husband, Richard, of the Parish of All Saints in Millville. Marilyn was also a member of the Millville Army Airfield Museum with her husband, Richard.
Marilyn loved quilting in a local quilting group with many of her friends. She also enjoyed baking, cross stitching, and swimming at the Holly City Family Center.
Traveling, reading, and going to the NJ Shore were a few of Marilyn's other favorite pastimes. But most of all, Marilyn treasured the time that she was able to share with her family, whether it was at family gatherings, or watching her grandchildren's various sporting events, she was deeply devoted to her family and loved them very much.
Marilyn will be sadly missed by her loving husband, Richard Goldstine of Millville; three daughters, Cheryl Banks and husband JT, Jr. of Millville, Amy Middlekauff of Millville, and Stacey Musey and husband William, Jr. of Millville; one sister Cheryl Gonski of Williamstown; two brothers, Wayne Bump and wife Patti of Millville and Marvin Bump of San Antonio, TX; in-laws Donna and Ed Pio of Millville and Ray Goldstine of Millville; six grandchildren, Allison and husband Cody, Matthew, Garrett, Logan, Isabella, and Brady; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law Frank Gonski and sister-in-law Mari Bump.
A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Father James Bump and Deacon Russell Davis, will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 12 noon in the Parish of All Saints, Buck and Depot Streets, Millville. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday evening, March 19, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday morning, March 20, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Millville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Marilyn's memory be made to one of the following scholarship funds: Marilyn Goldstine High School Scholarship Fund, 234 Geissinger Avenue, Millville, NJ 08332; Millville Woman's Club Chorus, 300 E Street, Millville, NJ 08332; or Millville Army Airfield Museum, 1 Leddon Street, Millville, NJ 08332.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 19, 2019