Marilyn Nealis
Marilyn Nealis, age 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was born June 16, 1930, in Norwich, Connecticut, to Harry and Ella Holden. She moved to Vineland in 1947 and was a graduate of Vineland High School, Class of 1948. She married Charles J. Nealis, 71 years ago, on March 11, 1949.
Her life was dedicated to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Marilyn loved the beach, going to the casinos, bowling, baking cookies, and spending time with her family.
Marilyn is predeceased by her husband, Charles J. Nealis, and her son, Michael C. Nealis.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Linda (the late Stephen) Quinn, David F. (Barbara) Nealis, Patricia (Anthony) Pustizzi, Lynn (wife of the late Michael) Nealis, Charles (Diane) Nealis, Robert C. (Nancy) Nealis. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 4pm to 6pm with funeral services at 5:30pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to the s Project, or Red Oak Hospice, Bridgeton, NJ. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020