Vineland - Marilyn R (Curtis) Phillips, of Vineland passed away at home from an extended illness on November 9, 2019. Marilyn worked as a LPN and retired from Bayada Nursing. She is predeceased by her father Peter U. Curtis and mother Mary (Walascuk) Curtis. She is survived by her children, George P. Davis, Michelle Phillips-Woodworth and her husband Jeremy, Frank Phillips and his wife Brandi and one grand-child Diana Hinson. She is also survived by her brothers and sister, Peter Curtis, Eugene Curtis, Francis Curtis and Annette (Curtis) Caregnato and several nieces and nephews. Burial will be private at Sacred Heart Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
