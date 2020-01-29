|
|
Marilyn Spiegel
Vineland - Marilyn Nan Mozenter Spiegel, 86, of Vineland, NJ, passed away on January 29, 2020 at Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway Township, NJ.
Marilyn was born November 17, 1933 in Vineland to Israel and Tess Koitz. A lifelong Vineland resident, she graduated from Vineland High School and earned a bachelors degree in home economics from Douglas College and a masters in communications from Glassboro State College (now Rowan University). Marilyn influenced countless young lives over many decades through her work at Cumberland County 4-H, where she served as 4-H County Agent. She was on the faculty of Rutgers University Cooperative Extension and co-authored "4-H Public Relations: A Blueprint for Expansion." In 1993, Marilyn was honored by the United States Air Force with an American Spirit Award. She was active in Beth Israel Congregation, serving on the board and as president of the Benevolent Society. Marilyn was a 50-year breast cancer survivor, and she supported and counseled innumerable others fighting cancer. She died of complications related to Alzheimer's. Marilyn is survived by her loving husband Sanders Spiegel of Vineland; beloved sons and daughters-in-law Michael and Karen Mozenter of Columbus, Ohio and Robert and Lori Mozenter of West Windsor, NJ; and adored grandchildren Rachel, Ben, Ali, Zach, Maddy and Leah Mozenter. She was predeceased by her husband Paul Mozenter, sister Shirley Rich, and her parents. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cumberland County 4-H Program, 291 Morton Avenue, Millville, NJ 08332.
A Funeral Service will be held 10:30 am on Friday, January 31 at Beth Israel Congregation, 1015 E. Park Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Friends will be received beginning at 9:30am. Burial will be in Alliance Cemetery, Norma, New Jersey.
ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360 Shiva will be observed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, February 1-3, at 7pm at the home of Sanders Spiegel in Vineland. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020