Mario Conte
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mario's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mario Conte

Vineland - Mario Conte, 91, passed peacefully at home in Vineland with his loving wife of 66 years by his side. Mario was born and raised in San Tommaso, a quiet town in Abruzzo, Italy, where he lived through WWII as a young boy. In 1970, he immigrated with his wife and 3 children to Watertown, MA before settling in Vineland, where he lived out his life. Mario worked as a skilled mason for many years before retiring. After which, he continued to work in the family business alongside his wife and children. Mario's free time was spent tending to his pristine garden brimming with tomatoes, lettuce, peppers, and many other vegetables and fruits his family would enjoy at Sunday dinners. He also loved to make his favorite homemade red wine, and visitors would often find prosciutto and salami curing in the cellar. He was hardworking and committed to his family. Mario is predeceased by his parents Camillo and Lucia (Sanelli) Conte; a sister, Milena, who passed at a young age, and his sister Elda (Conte) Conti. Mario is survived by his wife, Angelina (DeLuca) Conte; three children, Claudio Conte and his wife, Maritza, Lucia (Conte) Levin and her husband, Murray, Mauro Conte and his fiancée, Maria; grandchildren Sam Levin and his wife, Robyn, Claudia (Conte) Carozza and her husband, Frank, Gino Conte, Lisa (Levin) Ciancaglini and her husband, Zac, Anna and Gabriel Conte; 3 great-grandchildren, Niko, Angelo, and Giuliana, and one great-grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his 2 sisters, Marietta (Conte) De'Acetis and Milena (Conte) Massarotti. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Entombment will take place on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11am from Sacred Heart Cemetery, 741 E Walnut Road, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved