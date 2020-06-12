Mario Conte
Vineland - Mario Conte, 91, passed peacefully at home in Vineland with his loving wife of 66 years by his side. Mario was born and raised in San Tommaso, a quiet town in Abruzzo, Italy, where he lived through WWII as a young boy. In 1970, he immigrated with his wife and 3 children to Watertown, MA before settling in Vineland, where he lived out his life. Mario worked as a skilled mason for many years before retiring. After which, he continued to work in the family business alongside his wife and children. Mario's free time was spent tending to his pristine garden brimming with tomatoes, lettuce, peppers, and many other vegetables and fruits his family would enjoy at Sunday dinners. He also loved to make his favorite homemade red wine, and visitors would often find prosciutto and salami curing in the cellar. He was hardworking and committed to his family. Mario is predeceased by his parents Camillo and Lucia (Sanelli) Conte; a sister, Milena, who passed at a young age, and his sister Elda (Conte) Conti. Mario is survived by his wife, Angelina (DeLuca) Conte; three children, Claudio Conte and his wife, Maritza, Lucia (Conte) Levin and her husband, Murray, Mauro Conte and his fiancée, Maria; grandchildren Sam Levin and his wife, Robyn, Claudia (Conte) Carozza and her husband, Frank, Gino Conte, Lisa (Levin) Ciancaglini and her husband, Zac, Anna and Gabriel Conte; 3 great-grandchildren, Niko, Angelo, and Giuliana, and one great-grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his 2 sisters, Marietta (Conte) De'Acetis and Milena (Conte) Massarotti. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Entombment will take place on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11am from Sacred Heart Cemetery, 741 E Walnut Road, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.