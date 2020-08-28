1/1
Marion Berthold
Marion Berthold

On August 21, 2020 Marion Berthold, age 75 of Vineland, NJ and formerly of Little Falls, NJ, passed away at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland, NJ.

Marion was born in Paterson, NJ on September 28, 1944 at Barnert Hospital.

Marion is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Wayne Baker of Millville, NJ; 3 grandchildren, Michelle Nothaft and Christine Romanik of Millville, NJ and Casandra Morgan of Greeneville, TN; and 2 great grandchildren, Kiara Kaliyana Romanik-Slater of Millville, NJ and Denise Morgan of Greeneville, TN.

Marion was a Registered Nurse at Millville Hospital and eventually worked for a number of years with her husband, William Berthold, at the Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland, NJ. Marion lived life to the fullest in her own way. She will always be remembered doing her puzzle books, watching sci-fi or black and white movies, and chatting with her friends. Marion will be missed greatly by her family and life-long friends.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.






Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
