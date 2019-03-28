|
Marion D. Mascola
Vineland - Marion D. Mascola, 87, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Saturday evening March 23, 2019 at the Seashore Garden Living Center, Galloway, NJ after an extended illness. Marion was born in Brooklyn, NY and moved to the Vineland area at the age of ten. As a young girl she was somewhat of a tomboy going to many ballgames at Dodger stadium with her father, ice skated, walked miles to the nearest swimming hole and once tried to ski off a chicken coop roof with new skis she received for Christmas. She graduated from Vineland High School in 1949 and shortly thereafter met the love of her life, James V. Mascola Sr., when she jumped into the back seat of a taxi to get out of the rain. They married in April 1950 and since his death in 1999, Marion missed him terribly everyday longing for the day they would be reunited.
Before retiring, Marion was employed as an accountant for Sears & Roebuck. She also previously worked for Montgomery Ward, Chatas Glass & Kimble Glass Co. She was a longtime member of the Christ of Good Shepherd Parish in Vineland. Marion was a loving grandmother, witty, easygoing, loved animals and baseball, and never forgot birthdays. She was an avid reader and enjoyed puzzles, baking, and crocheting. In her younger days, she loved to golf, bet on horses, and visit the casinos.
Marion was pre-deceased by her parents, Joseph Scurzi and Marion Knapp Scurzi Mastrangelo; her brothers, John, Joseph and Warren; and all her Mascola family brother and sister in-laws. She is survived by her century old sister-in-law Lucille Scurzi of Texas; her daughter Diane Gail Bassetti and husband Anthony; her daughter Karen Ann Kelly and husband Travis; her granddaughters, Amaline Elissa Bassetti, Jillian Leigh Bassetti, and Khloe Burnside; her granddaughter Andrea Leah Reilly and husband Brett; her great-grandsons Wesley James and Henry Allen Reilly; her son, James V. Mascola Jr; grandson, James V. Mascola III; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 9:00 to 10:00 am at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish - Church of St. Isidore's, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, NJ where her funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 10:00. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville, NJ. In lieu of flowers please donate to the SPCA of Vineland, 1244 N. Delsea Drive Vineland, NJ 08360 or a . To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 28, 2019