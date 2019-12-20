|
Marion Grubbs
Millville - Marion (Hyson) Grubbs, 80, of Millville, NJ passed away on Thursday evening December 19, 2019. Marion was born in Cumberland and raised in Millville where she was a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late David & Anna Mae Hyson. She was also pre-deceased by her husband John A. Grubbs, Jr., son Ronnie & his wife Bertha and son in-law Ken Rogers.
Marion enjoyed floral design work and crafts. She formerly owned & operated her own floral shop as well as worked at Ash's Florist Shop in Vineland. She was a longtime active member of the Chestnut Assembly of God Church in Vineland.
Marion is survived by her children; Edison & wife Sue Williams, David & his wife Maryann Williams, Terri Rogers, Vicki & husband Ross Anderson, 11 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren & 1 great-great grandchild.
Relatives & friends will be received on Monday December 23, 2019 from 10:00-11:30 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019