Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John Wesley United Methodist Church
90 Baltimore Ave.
Bridgeton, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
John Wesley United Methodist Church
90 Baltimore Ave.
Bridgeton, NJ
Bridgeton - Marion Jacobs aged 92 years of Bridgeton passed away Tuesday March 19, 2019 in Inspira Medical Center Vineland. Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 11:00a.m. from the John Wesley United Methodist Church, 90 Baltimore Ave. Bridgeton. A visitation will be held from 10:00a.m. to 11:00a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will take place at the Camden County Crematory, Waterford Twp.. To send expressions of sympathy to the family and for a full obituary, please visit www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com..
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
