1/
Marion K. Oille
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion K. Oille

Millville - Marion K. Oille (Girhorski), 83, of Millville, NJ passed away early Wednesday morning October 21, 2020 in the Millville Center after being in failing health. Marion was born & raised in Woodbine, NJ and was a longtime resident of Millville. She was 1 of 8 children born to the late Michael & Mary (Kolothka) Girhorski.

Marion was employed as an aide at the R.D. Wood School in Millville. She had previously been employed in the office of the Atlantic City Country Club. She was a longtime member of the St. Casmir's R.C. Church, Woodbine & the All Saints Parish, Millville. She dearly loved her grandchildren and loved spending time with them.

She is survived by her children; Daughters; Jennifer Roundtree, Seattle, Wa, Dianna & Suzanne Oille, Millville, NJ, Son; Alfred Corrado, OR, 9 Grandchildren & 5 Great Grandchildren, 1 sister; Jean Williams, Hanover, Pa, as well as several nieces & nephews

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday October 29th at the All Saints Parish-Church of St. Mary Magdalene, Buck & Depot St., Millville, NJ Cremation & Inurnment was private. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, SJ Reg., 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pancoast Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved