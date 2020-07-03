Marion Louise Mokrynski
East Norriton, PA - Until the end of a long and uplifting life, Marion Louise Mokrynski lived with love of family, friends, music, travel, and teaching. She was born to George and Theresa (Kilraine) Nau in the Pennsylvania coal mining town of Williamstown. She began playing the violin and piano at an early age and continued while attending Catholic High School in Williamstown. She then channeled her musical skills into a bachelor's degree in teaching and music at Misericordia College and a teacher diploma in violin from the Trinity College of Music in London. Her first teaching assignment was near her hometown but then was attracted by an opening in the Millville School system. A thirty seven year career thus began mostly at Memorial High then Junior High School. She completed her formal education with a Masters Degree in Education from the University of Pennsylvania.
She instructed at summer camps and met Jennie Mokrynski, who introduced Marion to her brother. Leon and Marion were married for 27 years until his death in 1977. They raised a son, a physician.
Marion and Leon developed a love of travel and did so extensively throughout the United States. Later she traveled extensively with her friends internationally. She maintained contact with her friends by monthly luncheons until near the time of her death.
She was devoted to teaching (singing and choir) and playing music (piano and organ) during her career and continued playing as church organist for St. John Bosco Catholic Church well into her retirement. Through teaching music she relished touching the lives of many and having her life touched by many. A highlight of her family life occurred when she played a piano duet with her granddaughter Kathyrn at two recitals.
She maintained a deep commitment to community beyond her teaching. She was an honorary member of the Millville Woman's Club for nearly 40 years and a volunteer at Millville, Newcomb, and SJ Regional (Vineland) Hospitals.
Marion passed away peacefully on the morning of June 30, 2020 at the age of 96.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Francis; her brother-in-law Edward Mokrynski and sisters-in-law, Olga Somes and Jennie. She is survived by her son, Greg (Alice); granddaughter Kathryn "Kat" Rose; brother-in-law Don (Suzanne, deceased); nieces and nephews Donald (Julie Schmidt), Dana Clark (William "Bud"), and Christine DePalo (Michael); and grand nieces and nephews, Kaete and Isabella Mokrynski, Stephanie and Brandon Clark, and Michael and Brianna DePalo.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Marion will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Parish of All Saints, Buck and Depot Streets, Millville. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Millville. Please remember to practice social distancing while in the funeral home, church, and the cemetery. Also, masks are required in the funeral home and church at all times.
Memorial contributions in Marion's memory may be made to The Parish of All Saints Food Bank, 621 Dock Street, Millville, NJ 08332.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Marion Louise Mokrynski may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com
