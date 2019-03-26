Services
Marion Mainiero Obituary
Marion Mainiero

Millville - Marion R. (Robbins) Mainiero, 91, of Millville, passed away on March 23, 2019 at home. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Frank & Stella Robbins. Marion worked for many years as a purchasing agent for Kontes Glass in Vineland. She also volunteered for over 17 years in the gift shop at Newcomb Hospital (now Inspira Medical Center). She was the woman that was always helping others. Marion was an avid traveler who also enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening and playing cards. Most of all Marion loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughters, Diane Griffiths (Robert) and Sherry Kakol Buirch (Jeffrey); son Mark Mainiero III (Dottie Caudill); grandchildren, Felicia Kakol, Richard Kakol (Aileen), Dana Martino (Joseph) and Allison Lindenlaub; three great-grandchildren, Joseph Martino, Carissa Martino & Carson Kakol; two nephews, Byron Robbins (Fern) & Ronald Robbins (JoAnn) and several other nieces & nephews, Marion was predeceased by her husband, Mark Mainiero; parents, Frank & Stella Robbins; and her brother, Francis Robbins. A funeral home visitation will be held on Thursday from 10am to 12pm followed by a funeral service at 12pm from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Marion may be made to: Amedisys Foundation (Compassionate Care Hospice), 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA. 70816 or Inspira Foundation Cumberland County, 2950 College Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 26, 2019
