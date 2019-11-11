|
|
Marion Petway
Newfield - Marion Petway 93 of Newfield departed this life on November 6, 2019 in Inspira Medical Center, Elmer. Born in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late George and Eva Driver.
She was formerly a Social Worker for S.C.O.P.E. She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Methodist Church, Vineland where she was a Steward, Trustee and member of Mother Board, Women's Choirs and Kitchen Committee.
She was predeceased by her husband, John Petway, Sr. and son Kevin Michael Petway.
She leaves to cherish her memories, sons, John H. Petway, Jr., Bruce G. Petway and Howard (Artie) Petway; daughters, Carol (Penny) Bunton, Marcie J. Petway and Bonnie L. Petway; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brothers, William Height and Bobby Sye; and a host of family and friends.
Service will be 11am Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah Methodist Church, 315 W. Plum St., Vineland; viewing will be 9am-11am. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Education Scholarship in Memory of Marion Petway, Mt. Pisgah Methodist Church, 315 W. Plum St. Vineland, NJ 08360.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019