Services
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 691-0781
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Serlick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Serlick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Serlick Obituary
Marion Serlick

Vineland - Marion Serlick, age 92 of Vineland, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland.

Marion was born in Landisville to the late Pasquale and Antoinette (DeFrancesco) Farabella and was a resident of Vineland for most of her life. Prior to her retirement, Marion was employed by Kimble Glass Co. of Vineland, as a glass worker, for over 50 years. She enjoyed reading, watching baseball and soap operas on T.V. and sharing time with her family and friends.

Marion was predeceased by her husband Joseph G. Serlick and by her son Joseph M. Serlick.

Marion is survived by her 2 children; her son Richard Serlick and his wife Sheila of Newfield and her daughter Barbara Ann Serlick of Milmay. Her niece, Beverly Pruckoy of Milmay and 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. She is also survived by her sister, Caroline "Chubby" Montelone and her husband David of Vineland and by her brother Matthew Farabella of Milmay.

The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12th at 10:00 am at the St. Padre Pio Parish, Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 4680 Dante Ave. Vineland. The viewing will be from 8:30 - 9:30 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Interment will be private.

Donations in memory of Marion may be made to .

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now