Marion Serlick
Vineland - Marion Serlick, age 92 of Vineland, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland.
Marion was born in Landisville to the late Pasquale and Antoinette (DeFrancesco) Farabella and was a resident of Vineland for most of her life. Prior to her retirement, Marion was employed by Kimble Glass Co. of Vineland, as a glass worker, for over 50 years. She enjoyed reading, watching baseball and soap operas on T.V. and sharing time with her family and friends.
Marion was predeceased by her husband Joseph G. Serlick and by her son Joseph M. Serlick.
Marion is survived by her 2 children; her son Richard Serlick and his wife Sheila of Newfield and her daughter Barbara Ann Serlick of Milmay. Her niece, Beverly Pruckoy of Milmay and 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. She is also survived by her sister, Caroline "Chubby" Montelone and her husband David of Vineland and by her brother Matthew Farabella of Milmay.
The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12th at 10:00 am at the St. Padre Pio Parish, Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 4680 Dante Ave. Vineland. The viewing will be from 8:30 - 9:30 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Interment will be private.
Donations in memory of Marion may be made to .
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019