Services
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
856-825-8600
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
View Map
1951 - 2020
Marion Tomlinson Obituary
Marion Tomlinson

Vineland - Marion Marie Tomlinson of Vineland NJ age 68 passed away at home on Monday February 3 2020. Born in Woodbury NJ on February 06 1951. She is survived by her children James Graham, Dorris Barr, and Raymond Cassidy; Grand children Monica, Kristina, Amber, Carl, Janay, Caesar, Jeremiah and Aleezina; Great grand children Aaliyah and Me'ahnni; Sister-in-law Teresa Cassidy and nephews Joshua and Jordan. Marion will be lovingly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Marion's memorial service 11 AM Monday, February 10, 2020 at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 E. Main Street, Millville. The family will receive visitors from 10 AM to 11 AM.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
