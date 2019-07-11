|
|
Marjorie B Cutler
Buena - Marjorie B. Cutler (nee Bennett), 74, of Buena, NJ passed away on Monday July 8, 2019 at home where she had been under the care of family & hospice. Mrs. Cutler was born in Camden, raised in Haddon Heights and was a longtime resident of Somerdale prior to moving to Buena in 2006. Marjorie was the daughter of the late Kathryn (Leswing) & Curtis Bennett. She was also predeceased by her sister Mary B. Hughes.
Before retiring, Marjorie was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Stratford. Marjorie enjoyed cooking and was an avid reader. She was a member of the Laurel Springs Baptist Church and the Guy's & Girl's Club of the church.
Marjorie is survived by her husband of 52 yrs.; James S. Cutler, Sr. 2 children; Kathryn C. Maddox, James S. Cutler, Jr. (Jackie), 2 sisters; Marty Hughes (Bill), Joan Schrock (Bob), Sister in-law; Georgia Troop (Lee) as well as several nieces & nephews
Her memorial service will be conducted at 12 Noon on Monday July 15th at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Laurel Springs Baptist Church, 35 Madison Ave., Laurel Springs, NJ 08021. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 11, 2019