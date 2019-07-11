Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Cutler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie B. Cutler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie B. Cutler Obituary
Marjorie B Cutler

Buena - Marjorie B. Cutler (nee Bennett), 74, of Buena, NJ passed away on Monday July 8, 2019 at home where she had been under the care of family & hospice. Mrs. Cutler was born in Camden, raised in Haddon Heights and was a longtime resident of Somerdale prior to moving to Buena in 2006. Marjorie was the daughter of the late Kathryn (Leswing) & Curtis Bennett. She was also predeceased by her sister Mary B. Hughes.

Before retiring, Marjorie was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Stratford. Marjorie enjoyed cooking and was an avid reader. She was a member of the Laurel Springs Baptist Church and the Guy's & Girl's Club of the church.

Marjorie is survived by her husband of 52 yrs.; James S. Cutler, Sr. 2 children; Kathryn C. Maddox, James S. Cutler, Jr. (Jackie), 2 sisters; Marty Hughes (Bill), Joan Schrock (Bob), Sister in-law; Georgia Troop (Lee) as well as several nieces & nephews

Her memorial service will be conducted at 12 Noon on Monday July 15th at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Laurel Springs Baptist Church, 35 Madison Ave., Laurel Springs, NJ 08021. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now