Marjorie I. Lemmonds
Millville - Marjorie I. Lemmonds, 79, of Millville, NJ passed away on Sunday May 12, 2019 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ after a lengthy illness. Marjorie was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Marjorie & John Landis and was a longtime are resident.
Before retiring, Marjorie was a employed for the Chief of Naval Operations at the Pentagon in Arlington, VA for 20 yrs. She had previously been employed at the Food Fair in Vineland as well as the Vineland Board of Education.
She is survived by her 4 sons; Ronald, Scott (Ellen); Mark (Penny), Michael (Marie), 17 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren as well as 2 brothers, 2 sisters & 1 Uncle.
Private funeral services were conducted by the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ. To e-mail condolences, please visit, www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on May 17, 2019