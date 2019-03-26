Services
Vineland - Marjorie L. (Larson) Lindsay, 95, of Vineland, passed away on March 22, 2019 at home. Marjorie was born and raised in South Dakota to the late Harry and Agnes Larson. She left the family farm in South Dakota and went to work in Washington, DC during World War II, there she met her husband. Eventually settling in Vineland, NJ where she worked at the Vineland State School and raised her family. Marjorie took pride in her home and her beautiful yard. She enjoyed playing bingo, dancing and gardening. She is survived by her sons & daughters-in-law, Richard & Monika Lindsay and Kenneth & Carmella Lindsay; four grandchildren & five great-grandchildren; brothers, Howard Larson and Gerald Larson and her sister, Wilma Brown. Marjorie was predeceased by her parents Harry F. & Agnes E. (Hult) Larson; son, Steven Lindsay; brothers, Harry Jr. & Jerome Larson; and her sisters, Helen & Agnes Lucille. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Marjorie may be made to: South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 North. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 26, 2019
