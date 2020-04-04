|
Mark E. Henault
Pittgrove Twp. - Mark E. Henault, 64, of the Willow Grove section of Pittsgrove Twp. passed away at home on Friday morning April 3, 2020. Mark was born in Philadelphia, raised in Willingboro and has resided in Pittsgrove for 32 yrs. He was the son of the late Claire (Burke) & Joseph Henault.
Mark was employed as a cabinet maker/carpenter all of his life. He was a member of the Carpenters & Joiners Union Local #2098/252. He enjoyed working with his hands, caring for his home, yard, and garden.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years; Lois E. (McFadden), Son & daughter in-law; Joseph & Casey Henault, Daughter & son in-law; Michelle & Peter Basile, Grandson; Carter Basile, Sister & brother in-law; Laura & Gary Kranz, The extended McFadden family as well as numerous nieces and nephews from both sides of the family
A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020