Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Henault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark E. Henault

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark E. Henault Obituary
Mark E. Henault

Pittgrove Twp. - Mark E. Henault, 64, of the Willow Grove section of Pittsgrove Twp. passed away at home on Friday morning April 3, 2020. Mark was born in Philadelphia, raised in Willingboro and has resided in Pittsgrove for 32 yrs. He was the son of the late Claire (Burke) & Joseph Henault.

Mark was employed as a cabinet maker/carpenter all of his life. He was a member of the Carpenters & Joiners Union Local #2098/252. He enjoyed working with his hands, caring for his home, yard, and garden.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years; Lois E. (McFadden), Son & daughter in-law; Joseph & Casey Henault, Daughter & son in-law; Michelle & Peter Basile, Grandson; Carter Basile, Sister & brother in-law; Laura & Gary Kranz, The extended McFadden family as well as numerous nieces and nephews from both sides of the family

A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -