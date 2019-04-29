|
Mark E. Young
Elmer - Born October 14, 1956 in Port Norris, NJ to the late Clarence A. Young Sr. and Anna M. Young. Mark transitioned peacefully at the Eagleview Health & Rehabilitation Center in Elmer, NJ after a lengthy bout with illness.
Mark was educated in the Port Norris and Millville School Systems. Mark began his Christian walk as a young child at Shiloh Baptist Church. He was employed as a long distance truck driver and eventually relocated to Louisiana where he continued to travel the roads until his health began to fail. He relocated back to New Jersey.
Mark was preceeded in death by; his sisters Duchess G. Brooks (Oscar), Carolyn D. Trader and Muriel A. Young; and his brother, Winston B. Young. Mark leaves to mourn; his mother, Anna M. Young (La Plata, MD); one daughter, Felicia Offer of Seabrook, NJ; one son, Mark E. Young Jr. of Jefferson Parrish, LA; his sisters, Amy Powers (John) of Vineland, Isimae Young of Port Norris; his brothers, Clarence A. Young Jr. of Millville, Michael L. Young of Port Norris and Daryl T. Young Sr. (Jeanette) of La Plata, MD; two granddaughters and one grandson; one uncle; two aunts and a host of nephews, nieces, great nieces, great nephews cousins and friends. Mark had a special affection for the Ryan children.
Funeral services will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church, 2411 Memorial Ave, Port Norris on Wednesday, May 1st at 11 AM. Interment will take place at Haleyville Methodist Cemetery in Hopewell Twp. Friends will be received at the church from 9 AM to 11 AM prior to the services. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, Upper Deerfield Twp. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 29, 2019