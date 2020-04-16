|
|
Mark Trice, Jr.
Newport - Mark Orlando Trice, Jr., age 17, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his Pop pops, Fred Wright and Larry Seroski, and Mom moms, Joe Ann Seroski and Ethel Seroski
He is survived by his parents, Mark and Theresa Trice, Nana, Catherine Wright, aunts, Brenda (Claude) Atkinson, Suzanne (Charles) Marcheski, Ann (Raymond) Knock, Cheryl (Rick) Mull, several cousins, and his very special teacher and friend, Alicia Talley.
The family will host a memorial service at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with cremation arrangents.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020