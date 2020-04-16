Services
Brown Funeral Home
338 E Main St
New Market, TN 00003-7821
423-623-3041
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Trice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Trice Jr.


2002 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Trice Jr. Obituary
Mark Trice, Jr.

Newport - Mark Orlando Trice, Jr., age 17, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his Pop pops, Fred Wright and Larry Seroski, and Mom moms, Joe Ann Seroski and Ethel Seroski

He is survived by his parents, Mark and Theresa Trice, Nana, Catherine Wright, aunts, Brenda (Claude) Atkinson, Suzanne (Charles) Marcheski, Ann (Raymond) Knock, Cheryl (Rick) Mull, several cousins, and his very special teacher and friend, Alicia Talley.

The family will host a memorial service at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com

Brown Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with cremation arrangents.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -