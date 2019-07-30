|
|
Mark William Ridgeway
Millville - Mark William Ridgeway, 59, of Millville, went to the kingdom of glory and peace on July 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Mark was born and raised in Millville, NJ and spent 37 years working for Progresso Foods in Vineland. Mark loved to spend time with his family, playing scrabble and watching Jeopardy; but he especially loved to go camping. He was a nature activist and wanted to ensure that we preserved the earth for his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mark loved all sports, but he had a great passion for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and appreciated watching a good Phillies game. He showed compassion for others whenever he could and he had a deep concern for his community and neighbors. He was an advocate for .
Mark was loved and respected by all who knew him. He will be missed by many family and friends who will always carry him in their hearts.
Mark is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Ridgeway; his devoted mother, Josephine Lolli; his step-children, Jessica Johnston (Nikki), Jeffrey Buonadonna, and Kate Thompson (Damaso); his grandchildren, Trevor Stanton, Aubrey Thompson, and Damaso Michael Thompson; his sisters, Lisa Lackey (Bill), Beth Smith (Bill), Nancy Plauche (Melvin), and Susan Brogen (Mark), as well as many nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
Mark was predeceased by his father, Samuel Ridgeway; his grandmother, Mary Fichera and his God Parents, Alfia and Russel Hayes.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, August 1st from 6 pm to 9 pm at the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland where a funeral service will take place at 8:30 pm. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. PER MARK'S REQUEST: in lieu of flowers, PLEASE MAKE DONATIONS TO in his name at . Memories, thoughts, and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 30, 2019