Marlene Rita Paladino
Marlene Rita Paladino, age 81, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020. She was born on August 23, 1939 in Vineland, New Jersey, to Marie and Albert Scarcella. Marlene was raised in North Vineland and attended the Sacred Heart School system. Marlene was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School, Class of 1957. She married her husband, Vito, in August of 1957 and began her new life as an Army officer's wife. Their marriage included being stationed in France, Italy and Germany. When Vito was serving in Vietnam and Korea, she resided with her family in the Vineland area.
Marlene was a very loving and caring person. After her graduation from the College of New Jersey (formerly Trenton State), she became an educator for the Millville Board of Education for thirty years. In 2008, she was Teacher of the Year for Silver Run School and District Teacher of the Year which were two of her proudest achievements. She was an officer in the Officer's Wives' Clubs at Fort Hood, Texas, and Fort Dix, New Jersey. In addition, Marlene was President of the Catholic Ladies Guild at Fort Dix, New Jersey. Marlene was also a Girl Scout Troop Leader at Fort Bragg, North Carolina and Fort Hood, Texas. As a devout Catholic, she was a CCD teacher for 16 years at St. Rose's Church in Newfield, New Jersey. Her favorite hobby was quilting with the ladies in her quilting guild.
After her retirement, Marlene spent a lot of her time with her husband hanging out, traveling and dining; especially at their favorite casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. As a former librarian, Marlene was a voracious reader. One of her many endearing charms was how she avidly followed Fox News.
Marlene is survived by her husband of 63 years, Lt. Col. Vito W. Paladino, USA Ret.; her 4 children, Francine Repice (Frank), Stephanie Paladino Fidiaj (Michael), Vito Jr., and Danielle Brown (James); 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren with a fourth great grandchild due in December. She is also survived by her sister, Linda DelRossi (Stephen); sisters-in-law, Jacqueline Mastro (Charles) and Marie Fixler (Robert); and many nieces and nephews. Marlene was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Marie Scarcella; her in-laws, Carmen and Mary Paladino; and her brother Ulysses Scarcella.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday evening from 6-8pm and on Wednesday morning from 9am-10am at the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Michael's Church, 504 S. West Ave., Minotola. Marlene will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish 104 Catawba Ave., Newfield, NJ 08344 or to CHOP, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
.