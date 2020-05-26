|
|
Marlene Van Noord
Millville - Marlene Shirley Van Noord (nee Noble), 83, a longtime Millville resident, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. Marlene was born in Scranton, PA, to the late Robert and Mildred Noble. She was a graduate of Bridgeton High School, Class of 1955.
In her early years, Marlene worked at Millville Hospital and Prudential Insurance Co. She left Prudential to assist her husband, Leonard, in creating I.S. Parts International, Inc.
Marlene is survived by her children, Leonard, Jr., Kimberly (James) Somers, Pamela (John) Steelman and Richard (Elaine), her grandchildren, Ariel Somers, Leonard and Alexander, Zachary Steelman, and Elise and Elizabeth. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Noble and brothers-in-law, Peter Van Noord, David Olsen and Jerry Sweiderk, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Leonard, and her sister, Janet Sweiderk.
Graveside services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery on Monday, June 1, at 11:00 a.m under the direction of Barr Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, Marlene would have loved you to make a memorial donation in her name to the Trump2020 Re-election campaign or the .
Published in The Daily Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020