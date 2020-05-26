Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene VanNoord
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene VanNoord

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene VanNoord Obituary
Marlene Van Noord

Millville - Marlene Shirley Van Noord (nee Noble), 83, a longtime Millville resident, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. Marlene was born in Scranton, PA, to the late Robert and Mildred Noble. She was a graduate of Bridgeton High School, Class of 1955.

In her early years, Marlene worked at Millville Hospital and Prudential Insurance Co. She left Prudential to assist her husband, Leonard, in creating I.S. Parts International, Inc.

Marlene is survived by her children, Leonard, Jr., Kimberly (James) Somers, Pamela (John) Steelman and Richard (Elaine), her grandchildren, Ariel Somers, Leonard and Alexander, Zachary Steelman, and Elise and Elizabeth. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Noble and brothers-in-law, Peter Van Noord, David Olsen and Jerry Sweiderk, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Leonard, and her sister, Janet Sweiderk.

Graveside services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery on Monday, June 1, at 11:00 a.m under the direction of Barr Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, Marlene would have loved you to make a memorial donation in her name to the Trump2020 Re-election campaign or the .
Published in The Daily Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -