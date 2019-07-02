|
|
Martha O. Melendez
Vineland - Martha O. Melendez, 74, of Vineland passed away on Sunday June 30, 2019 at the Acuity Specialty Care Hospital, Atlantic City, NJ. Martha was born August 6, 1944 in Antioquia, Colombia to the late Angel and Rosalba (Marin) Galeano. Martha worked as a medical lab technician at Shore Memorial Hospital for many years. She was predeceased by her sister Efigenia Galeano.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years Rafael, her children Olga (Matt) McSorley, Nancy Melendez, Ruben (Carmen) Melendez and Nelson Melendez, grandchildren Kevin, Michael, Caroline, James, Cecilia, Rafael, and Lorenzo, siblings Istafiah Francis, Hamidah Craig (Abdu Rashid), Eumelia Mokdad (Hassan), Jorge (Olga) Galeano, Campo ( Angela) Galeano, Miguel (Adriana) Galeano Guillermo Galeano and Carlos Galeano (Aurora).
Relatives & friends will be received on Friday from 9:30 to 10:45 am at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish-Church of St. Isidore, 1655 Magnolia Rd., Vineland, NJ 08361 where her Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11am. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made C/O the Church. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 2, 2019