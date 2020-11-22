Martha S. Kouhoupt
Vineland - Martha S. Kouhoupt (nee Seabrook), 84, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Friday evening November 20, 2020 in the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ after a brief illness. Mrs. Kouhoupt was born & raised in Vineland where she remained a lifelong city resident. Martha was the daughter of the late Mariel (King) & Arthur Seabrook. She was also predeceased by her husband Harry G. Kouhoupt, Jr, & son Harry "George" Kouhoupt, III.
Martha was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1952 after which she attended and graduated from Temple University Class of 1956 with her teaching degree. Martha taught for several years at the Vineland High School campus on Landis Ave. She was a longtime member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church of Vineland. Martha enjoyed cooking, quilting and taking care of her home.
She is survived by her son; Richard Kouhoupt as well as several nieces & nephews.
Relatives & friends are invited to gather on Wedneday at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2384 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ where her Memorial Service will be conducted at 10:00 am with burial to follow at Siloam Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the church. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com