Christy Funeral Home
11 W. Broad St.
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0314
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Millville - Martha (Sutton) Tomlinson, age 72 of Millville, passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Born in Tennessee to the late Ephriam and Nellie Sutton, Martha settled in Millville at a young age and was a lifelong resident. She met and married her late husband, Dale O. Tomlinson, Sr. and together they shared over 50 years of marriage.

Martha worked first, as a sorter at Kerr Glass in Millville for many years, then at Henderson Aquatic in Millville for several years, manufacturing scuba gear of all types. Finally, she worked at Wheaton Glass Company for many years as a packer, and retired.

In her spare time, Martha loved being outside. She enjoyed working in her gardens and loved her flowers. She was also quite skilled at knitting and crocheting. Most of all, however, Martha cherished the time that she was able to spend with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Martha is survived by her daughter Lorraine Gilbert and husband Paul of Mays Landing; her son Dale O. Tomlinson, Jr. and wife Jackie of Millville; one brother Dayton Sutton of Millville; one sister Gennella Tomlin of Millville; seven grandchildren, Paul, Stephanie, John, Heather, Dale III, Jessica, and Brittany; many great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her loving Chihuahua and best friend, Monkey. She was predeceased by her husband Dale O. Tomlinson, Sr., one brother Dewey Sutton; three sisters, Lura Mae White, Joyce Gore, and Iva Lee Phillips.

A Funeral Service for Martha will be conducted on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memories and expressions of sympathy for Martha Tomlinson may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 25, 2019
