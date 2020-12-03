Martin Liss
Millville - Martin Liss, age 79 of Millville, passed away Wednesday evening, December 2, 2020, at home after a prolonged illness.
Martin had been a successful florist, owning and operating 3 business over may years in Center City Philadelphia. In his earlier years he had worked for Millville Music Center and was known for his dance moves and his sense of humor.
Martin is survived by his brother, Joseph J. Liss, Jr., cousins, Donald and Donna Kolibaba, Butch Felmey, and Patricia Davis. The family would like to thank Martin's home health aide, Diana, for her caring and devoted service.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside service on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11 AM in Holy Cross Cemetery, Millville. Condolences may be sent to the family at barrfuneralhome.net