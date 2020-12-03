1/
Martin Liss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin Liss

Millville - Martin Liss, age 79 of Millville, passed away Wednesday evening, December 2, 2020, at home after a prolonged illness.

Martin had been a successful florist, owning and operating 3 business over may years in Center City Philadelphia. In his earlier years he had worked for Millville Music Center and was known for his dance moves and his sense of humor.

Martin is survived by his brother, Joseph J. Liss, Jr., cousins, Donald and Donna Kolibaba, Butch Felmey, and Patricia Davis. The family would like to thank Martin's home health aide, Diana, for her caring and devoted service.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside service on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11 AM in Holy Cross Cemetery, Millville. Condolences may be sent to the family at barrfuneralhome.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved