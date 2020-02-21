|
|
Marve Metcalf
Vineland - Marve N. Metcalf Sr., 81, of Vineland, passed away on Wednesday February 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Del Rio Tennessee in 1938 to the late Wesley and Louise Metcalf, Marve moved to Vineland, NJ in the late 50's for work. He met and married Carmen (Silva) in 1961. Marve and Carmen raised a family of 4 children throughout their 51 year marriage. Following his retirement from the Local 30 Roofers Union, Marve enjoyed fishing and spending time with friends at the donut shop and McDonalds discussing current events. Marve also loved going home to Tennessee to visit family and spend time working at the old homestead. Marve was predeceased by his wife of 51 years Carmen (Silva) and 13 brothers and sisters. Marve is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Marve Jr and June Metcalf; son Brian Metcalf and companion Stephanie Dion, daughters and sons-in-law Kathy (Metcalf) and Glenn Frye and Leisa (Metcalf) and David Toddish; 12 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A funeral home visitation will be on Monday evening, February 24 from 6pm to 8pm followed by a funeral service beginning at 8pm from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be sent to: Kathy Frye 716 Ferrell Rd, Monroeville, NJ 08343 to help with final expenses. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020