1/1
Mary A. Frangakis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary A. Frangakis

Vineland - Mary Antonia Frangakis, 40, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Sunday August 9, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Mary was born & raised in Vineland, where she remained a lifelong city resident. Mary was challenged with physical limitations and had been under the care of her loving parents during her childhood and early adult life. She became a resident of a group home in Vineland in 2003; and most recently resided at Bishop McCarthy Center.

Mary enjoyed being visited by her friends and family, playing with her musical toys, trips to New Jersey board walk, and loved going to St Anthony's Greek Orthodox Church. Approximately 10 years ago, St. Anthony's Church constructed an elevator for their congregation and dedicated the elevator to Mary Antonia Frangakis.

She is survived by her loving parents; Helen (Koudelis) & Peter Frangakis, Sisters; Sophia (Doug) Albrecht, Anastasia Frangakis, Brother; George (Alice)Frangakis, 4 Nephews; Samuel Albrecht, Nicholas, Marcus & Jaegar Frangakis as well as the extended Koudelis & Frangakis families. The family would like to acknowledge and thank all the care takers over the years for their dedicated services.

The family will gather on Friday August 14th from 10:00-11:00 AM at the St. Anthony's Greek Orthodox Church, 430 W. Wheat Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: St. Anthony's Greek Orthodox Church, 430 W. Wheat Rd., Vineland, NJ 08360. Social distancing and face coverings are required. Burial will follow in the Siloam Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pancoast Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved