Mary A. Frangakis
Vineland - Mary Antonia Frangakis, 40, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Sunday August 9, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Mary was born & raised in Vineland, where she remained a lifelong city resident. Mary was challenged with physical limitations and had been under the care of her loving parents during her childhood and early adult life. She became a resident of a group home in Vineland in 2003; and most recently resided at Bishop McCarthy Center.
Mary enjoyed being visited by her friends and family, playing with her musical toys, trips to New Jersey board walk, and loved going to St Anthony's Greek Orthodox Church. Approximately 10 years ago, St. Anthony's Church constructed an elevator for their congregation and dedicated the elevator to Mary Antonia Frangakis.
She is survived by her loving parents; Helen (Koudelis) & Peter Frangakis, Sisters; Sophia (Doug) Albrecht, Anastasia Frangakis, Brother; George (Alice)Frangakis, 4 Nephews; Samuel Albrecht, Nicholas, Marcus & Jaegar Frangakis as well as the extended Koudelis & Frangakis families. The family would like to acknowledge and thank all the care takers over the years for their dedicated services.
The family will gather on Friday August 14th from 10:00-11:00 AM at the St. Anthony's Greek Orthodox Church, 430 W. Wheat Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: St. Anthony's Greek Orthodox Church, 430 W. Wheat Rd., Vineland, NJ 08360. Social distancing and face coverings are required. Burial will follow in the Siloam Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com