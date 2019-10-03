|
|
Mary Albanese
Malaga - Mary (Folino) Albanese, 93, of the Malaga section of Franklin Twp. passed away on Tuesday evening October 1, 2019 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Mary was born in Utica, NY, raised in Millville/Vineland and has resided in Malaga since 1961. She was the daughter of the late Antoinette (Bonacci) & Salvatore Folino, wife of the late John Albanese & sister to the late Catherine Mercogliana.
Mary was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1943 & Glassboro State College. Before retiring in 1995, Mary was employed by the Franklin Twp. Board of Education as a elementary school teacher for 22 yrs. She was an active member of the Hope Assembly of God all of her adult life.
Mary is survived by her three daughters; Janine Gault (Harold), Joyce Albanese & Esther Gregor, five grandchildren; Laura Mahurin (Jerrod), Emily & Sarah Barks, Alex Gregor (Kristen) & Kara Gregor, two great grandchildren; Lukas Mahurin & Baby "G" Gregor on the way, brother; Santino Folino (Gerri), sisters; Jean Grimm & Martha Ingling, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends & her extended church family.
Relatives & friends will be received on Saturday October 5, 2019 at the Hope Assembly Church, 377 Dutch Mill Rd. (Malaga) from 9:00 to 11:00 AM where her funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hope Assembly of God Mission Fund, 377 Dutch Mill Rd., Newfield, NJ 08344. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019