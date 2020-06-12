Mary Andrews
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Andrews

Millville - Mary Martha Andrews, age 98 of Millville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

A lifelong resident of Millville, Mary had worked at Owens-Illinois / Kimble Glass for over 25 years in the etching department. After retirement, she had worked at So Fro Fabrics in the Cumberland Mall where she cultivated many lasting friendships. Mary was a dedicated member of the Millville Church of Nazarene, dating back to the original location at 4th and Pine Streets. She was active in many ministries, including Vacation Bible School, Communion, and Sunday School.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, William, brothers, Carl and Leslie Dutton, and sisters, Helen Edwards, Olive Norcross, and Dorothy Hunter.

Mary is survived by 3 children, William L. Andrews (Emma W.), Donna L. Phrampus (Donald) and Elsie M. Andrews; 6 grandchildren, Todd W. and Michelle L. Andrews, Mary B. Mannino, Edward and Simone Phrampus, and William S. Camp; and great-grandchildren, Heather Davis, Caitlyn Andrews, Erik Phrampus, Alicia Loewen, Miranda Clark, Tonia Clark, Hailie Robbins, and Zachary Mooney.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mary's viewing and funeral service on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Millville Church of the Nazarene, 2201 E. Main Street in Millville. There will be a viewing from 10 AM to 11 AM, followed by the funeral service at 11 AM, in the church. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. Those wishing to send flowers may send them to the church or donations may be made in her memory to the church.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved