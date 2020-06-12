Mary Andrews



Millville - Mary Martha Andrews, age 98 of Millville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.



A lifelong resident of Millville, Mary had worked at Owens-Illinois / Kimble Glass for over 25 years in the etching department. After retirement, she had worked at So Fro Fabrics in the Cumberland Mall where she cultivated many lasting friendships. Mary was a dedicated member of the Millville Church of Nazarene, dating back to the original location at 4th and Pine Streets. She was active in many ministries, including Vacation Bible School, Communion, and Sunday School.



Mary was predeceased by her husband, William, brothers, Carl and Leslie Dutton, and sisters, Helen Edwards, Olive Norcross, and Dorothy Hunter.



Mary is survived by 3 children, William L. Andrews (Emma W.), Donna L. Phrampus (Donald) and Elsie M. Andrews; 6 grandchildren, Todd W. and Michelle L. Andrews, Mary B. Mannino, Edward and Simone Phrampus, and William S. Camp; and great-grandchildren, Heather Davis, Caitlyn Andrews, Erik Phrampus, Alicia Loewen, Miranda Clark, Tonia Clark, Hailie Robbins, and Zachary Mooney.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mary's viewing and funeral service on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Millville Church of the Nazarene, 2201 E. Main Street in Millville. There will be a viewing from 10 AM to 11 AM, followed by the funeral service at 11 AM, in the church. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. Those wishing to send flowers may send them to the church or donations may be made in her memory to the church. The funeral arrangements are under the direction of Barr Funeral Home.









