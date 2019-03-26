|
Mary Ann (Hilliard) Garrett Kates
Ambler, PA - Mary Ann died on March 19, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born in Fort Myers, FL of parents Helen and John Hilliard. In early years, she and her family lived in Avon NY, Tallahassee FL and Philadelphia, PA. She graduated from Olney High School in Philadelphia and continued her education at Drexel Institute of Technology.
In 1949 Mary Ann married John W. Garrett, Jr. of Philadelphia and they raised their family of three surviving sons: Douglas, Fredric and Kenneth in Philadelphia. They always enjoyed a happy outdoor life of hiking, camping and canoeing. She and her family were active members of Mt. Airy Methodist Church in Philadelphia for many years.
In 1995 Mary Ann and John moved to Williamstown NJ in retirement. Mary Ann lost John to cancer in 1997. By 2000, she met and married Jack Kates of Millville NJ. After only three years of marriage, she lost Jack. She continued living in Millville and met her dear friend, Howard Grablow, Sr. During her years in Millville she made many friends in various activities - member of First United Methodist Church (Millville), choir member there and also at the Holly Center in Millville. She always enjoyed seeing her scattered family and travelling in the United States and Europe.
Since 2013 Mary Ann lived at Spring House Estates in Ambler, PA. A memorial service will take place on Sunday, April 28th at 2:00 pm at Spring House Estates. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to SG Komen Phila. Affiliate, 125 S. 9th St, Phila., PA 19107 or www.KommenPhiladelphia.org. Mary Ann's family will miss her very much.
